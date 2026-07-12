Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Stock Position Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 30,214 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,373,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,959. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at $61,603,512.36. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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