VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,558 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 863,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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