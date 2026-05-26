VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,385 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,832 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 117.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136,663 shares of the company's stock worth $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,653 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock worth $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock worth $853,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,454,904 shares of the company's stock worth $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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