VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 450,416 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,097 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,457,602 shares of the company's stock worth $422,294,000 after buying an additional 344,355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company's stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 262,189 shares of the company's stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.77.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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