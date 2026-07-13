VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 719,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock worth $853,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,349 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock worth $198,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,454,904 shares of the company's stock worth $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VICI stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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