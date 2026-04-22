VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 432,117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 3,466,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,874,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 188,690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,653 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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