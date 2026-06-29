Vicor Corporation $VICR Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Vicor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D'amico sold 754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $248,820. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $110,851.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,851.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 442,099 shares of company stock valued at $120,638,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock opened at $326.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $290.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.01. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $369.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICR

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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