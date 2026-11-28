Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,088,399 shares during the quarter. Victoria's Secret & Co. makes up approximately 66.0% of Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. owned 9.79% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $690,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 126.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, insider Melinda McAfee sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $692,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 156,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,509,201.30. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,339,750 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. is a specialty retailer focused on intimate apparel, lingerie, sleepwear, beauty and personal-care products. Its brands include Victoria's Secret and PINK, which offer apparel and related products through stores and digital channels. The company serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada, with an international presence through company-operated stores and partners. Its business traces its roots to a lingerie retailer founded in 1977; Victoria's Secret & Co. became an independent publicly traded company after separating from L Brands in 2021.

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