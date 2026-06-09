Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 155,732 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.80% of Victory Capital worth $237,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.71.

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Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Victory Capital's payout ratio is 44.14%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report).

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