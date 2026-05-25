Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Stock Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.26% of Victory Capital worth $51,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,612,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,931,000 after purchasing an additional 143,615 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,640,000 after acquiring an additional 79,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR opened at $85.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report).

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