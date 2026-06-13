Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 521,352 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 521,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $476,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $93,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.46. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 60.83%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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