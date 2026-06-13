Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 937,346 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 937,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of American Electric Power worth $728,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 92.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,176,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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