Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722,278 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 1,305,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $613,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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