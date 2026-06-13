Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Billion Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of NRG Energy worth $1,222,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NRG stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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