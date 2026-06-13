Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $343.13 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of L3Harris Technologies worth $343,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $307.60 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $243.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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