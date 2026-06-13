Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $377.67 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 2,628.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 1,614,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of IQVIA worth $377,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 102.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IQVIA by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC set a $210.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $224.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.01 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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