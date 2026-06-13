Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $449.34 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,407 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 63,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $449,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

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Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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