Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $468.32 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 716,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Keysight Technologies worth $468,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

KEYS opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $338.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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