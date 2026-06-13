Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $509.11 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547,303 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 958,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of PepsiCo worth $509,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corps Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the company's stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 159,735 shares of the company's stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Alchemi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.35.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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