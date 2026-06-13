Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 874,254 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $768,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $957.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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