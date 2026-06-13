Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 108,403 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Rockwell Automation worth $375,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $458.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $468.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $451.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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