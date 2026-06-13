Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of MasTec worth $573,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after buying an additional 94,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after buying an additional 324,500 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $362.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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