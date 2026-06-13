Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,704,423 shares during the quarter. BJ's Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.88% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $1,164,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $90.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here