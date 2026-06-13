Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 109,808 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 109,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $335,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

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Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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