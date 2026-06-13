Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 113,679 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 113,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lam Research worth $305,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $286.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.58. The firm has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $373.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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