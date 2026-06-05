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Victrix Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,348 American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Victrix Investment Advisors disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in American Express, buying 4,348 shares valued at about $1.61 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: while some firms raised targets and issued buy ratings, the stock’s overall consensus remains “Hold” with an average price target of $359.05.
  • American Express reported better-than-expected EPS of $4.28 in its latest quarter and also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, underscoring ongoing profitability and shareholder returns.
  • Interested in American Express? Here are five stocks we like better.

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,348 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $312.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.11. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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