Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Holdings Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 163.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Viking were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 92.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viking by 34,748.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Viking by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,699. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,351 over the last three months.

Viking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Viking Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of VIK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. 1,379,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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