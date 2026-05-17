Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,147 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 269,274 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Viking worth $68,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Viking by 19,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viking Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $83.70 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 166.31%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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