Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Purchased by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,526 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Viking accounts for about 5.0% of 140 Summer Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 140 Summer Partners LP owned 0.21% of Viking worth $67,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth $3,213,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Viking by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 956,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,278,000 after purchasing an additional 269,274 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $96.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIK. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Insider Transactions at Viking

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,092.50. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here