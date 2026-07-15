Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,346 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Viking worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viking by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viking by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viking by 34,748.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,868,092.50. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viking

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here