Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Grows Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,195.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Visteon from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $4,410,775.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,023,993.86. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,360. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 58,901 shares of company stock worth $6,699,220 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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