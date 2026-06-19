Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Sells 12,830 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC decreased its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PHINIA worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in PHINIA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PHINIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,128 shares of the company's stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,623.32. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,195.49. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHINIA

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.16. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $86.93.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.96%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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