Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 128,313 Shares of Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,770 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Lineage makes up 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Lineage worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Lineage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000.

Get Lineage alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lineage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lineage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lineage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lineage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 13,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 113,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,375. This trade represents a 13.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company's stock.

Lineage Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ LINE opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Lineage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lineage's payout ratio is -495.35%.

About Lineage

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lineage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lineage wasn't on the list.

While Lineage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here