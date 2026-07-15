Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $37.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,129 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 58,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Reuters article

JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. CNBC article

Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. MarketBeat article

Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. Neutral Sentiment: Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Zacks article

Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing scrutiny of Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, plus his criticism of regulators, may be adding a small overhang, though it is not the main driver today. Reuters article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $348.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.95 and a 200-day moving average of $309.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $344.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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