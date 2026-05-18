VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 10,000 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Dorman Products were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,530 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,577 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $477,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193,170 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

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Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,924.11. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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