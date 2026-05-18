VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. $BLMN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $808,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.15% of Bloomin' Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,932 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bloomin' Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,268 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bloomin' Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,697 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin' Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

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Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin' Brands from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price target on Bloomin' Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin' Brands currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.78.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rohit Lal bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,587.64. This trade represents a 49.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report).

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