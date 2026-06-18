Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,184 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 174,284 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Virtu Financial worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,370,400 shares of the company's stock worth $84,149,000 after acquiring an additional 926,376 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $22,377,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $19,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,367,583 shares of the company's stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 474,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 437,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Virtu Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.58. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $786.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Virtu Financial's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Further Reading

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