Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 44,829 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARM. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in ARM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $439.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.35. The firm has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 3.78. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARM

In related news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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