Virtu Financial LLC Buys 22,202 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 467.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of TransMedics Group worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,785 shares of the company's stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 303.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 150,741 shares of the company's stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the company's stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.91. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

See Also

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