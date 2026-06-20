Virtu Financial LLC Buys 65,491 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 405.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 96.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 478,538 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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