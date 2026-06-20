Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,024 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $232,000. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here