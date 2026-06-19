Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 57,123 Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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