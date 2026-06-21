Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 579.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Nova were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 660.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,445,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Nova

In other news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total value of $781,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. This represents a 18.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,411 shares of company stock worth $1,243,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Nova

Nova Stock Performance

NVMI opened at $575.31 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $519.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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