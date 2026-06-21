Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.22 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,154 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $279.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.99. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here