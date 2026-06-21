Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $301.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.57. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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