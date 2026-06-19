Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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