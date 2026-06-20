Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% in the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company's stock worth $125,373,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 371,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 75,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6,659.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 206,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 203,455 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 7,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $229,083.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,220. This represents a 40.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $441,850.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,906. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 122,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,540 in the last 90 days. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.79, a P/E/G ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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