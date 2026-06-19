Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,083 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.6%

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $297.48 and a 12 month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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