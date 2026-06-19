Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,406 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $630.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Weiss Ratings cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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