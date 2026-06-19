Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,295 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,295 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after acquiring an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $313.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $241.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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